Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Jess’ replacement

Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted earlier this season? As you watch Dylan McDermott’s debut, it could be on your mind tonight.

Admittedly, we’ve had a good bit of time now to better process the exit of the actor and the death of Jess LaCroix and on one level, all of it does still feel strange. We are talking here, after all, about losing someone who was a big part of the show for the past few years; while we do see actors come and go on shows, it rarely ever happens so early in their run, let alone in the middle of the season.

Yet, clearly this is what made the most sense for all parties involved here. McMahon wanted to move on to do some other things, and we do think there is a benefit to Most Wanted writing him out when they did. It’s allowed them to have a transition period and then a proper introduction to McDermott as Remy Scott before the end of the season. That means viewers have a few weeks to get used to him this year and hopefully by a potential season 4, they are already invested.

The unfortunate thing is that in killing off Jess, the writers have made it impossible to ever bring that character back other than the occasional flashback and/or dream sequence. We’ll miss him, but of course we’re hoping that there is some great stuff coming for Remy as we get to know him over time. It’s not going to be something where he shows up tonight and then all of a sudden, we know almost everything there is to know more or less immediately.

