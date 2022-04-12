The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Elisabeth Moss on past filming challenges

While you wait for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 to arrive on Hulu presumably later this year, why not have a conversation about filming?

Working on this show is not easy — as a matter of fact, it’s often far from it! You are talking here about some extremely long hours and with that also comes some tremendous challenges for everyone involved. That’s without even considering the filming conditions, which can include some pretty harsh winters up in Toronto.

Speaking in a new interview with Newsweek, we were happy to hear a little bit more from Elisabeth Moss herself on the hardest day so far on sat — and how, of course, the weather was involved:

“I think the toughest day on that was one day when—we were so lame but honestly—one day when we were shooting at City Hall in Toronto, and it was a brutally brutally brutally cold day … And shows were shutting down that were shooting because it was so cold. That was a tough day. That was hard. I’m not trying to sound weak but it was really cold, I’m telling you it was freezing. That was the hardest day.”

Moss did not specify what season she was talking about here, but we know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is currently in production and it filmed through much of the winter. That meant, more than likely, a number of challenges — and that doesn’t even include trying to tackle the emotional subject matter. (We feel like part of the appeal of filming in the winter is that the overcast days do add something to the series’ overall-bleak aesthetic.)

