FBI season 4 episode 18 spoilers: OA confronts his fears

Next week you are going to be seeing FBI season 4 episode 18 arrive on CBS and with that comes a number of different things. What’s at the forefront of it all? Think in terms of a chance to learn more about OA. He’s someone who has taken on a lot of dangerous cases over the years, but he’s also still got his vulnerabilities and fears. These could rise to the forefront in a story fittingly titled “Fear Nothing.” If only things were that easy in life for the most part…

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 4 episode 18 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Fear Nothing” – OA is forced to confront one of his biggest fears when the team discovers that deadly sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, it would be great to have a few more details on this episode right now, but knowing that this is a personal case is well worth the price of admission to begin with.

What else is happening beyond this episode?

Let’s just say that we’re in the midst of a run of new episodes! You’re going to have a chance to see episode 19 at the end of the month and after that, there will be another hiatus in early May. For those who don’t know, the finales for all three of these shows are currently set for Tuesday, May 24. None of them are renewed at the moment for additional season, but we’re very-much optimistic that they all will be. It’s really just a matter of time here.

