Is FBI new tonight? Are we going to be seeing the show back on the air alongside FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted? Just like you’d expect, there are a few different things we will get into here.

First and foremost, though, we begin by sharing the good news: The latest hiatus is over! You will be seeing the whole franchise back tonight and with that, there’s a chance to see some really entertaining stories from top to bottom. You’ve also got the debut of Dylan McDermott on Most Wanted, which you can get more details about courtesy of the synopses below.

FBI season 4 episode 17, “One Night Stand” – When a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade. Also, Scola turns over a new leaf when it comes to his relationships, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 16, “Left of Boom” – The Fly Team lands in hot water when Vo is found at the scene where a Hungarian gambling regulator was murdered, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17, “Covenant” – The team’s new leader, charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), takes charge as they investigate a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured, there are also new episodes coming for all three of these shows next week! We know that this franchise can keep you waiting here and there, but that’s not the intention this go-around.

