Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who had the Secret Veto?

Yesterday in the Big Brother Canada 10 house, so many of us were surprised to learn that a Secret Veto found its way into the house. To go along with that, we realized that it was not actually played. Because of this (and Haleena not using her own Veto), Summer and Moose remain on the block and one of them will be evicted to jury on Thursday.

So who actually managed to get the Secret Veto? Judging from a conversation overnight, it seems as though it was Jacey-Lynne! This is what she told Gino and unless she was playing some pretty cruel joke, this is what happened. Yet, if this is the case, why in the world didn’t she use it? She could’ve gotten Marty on the block and out of the game!

Based on how we’re viewing things right now, she and Gino may not have had time to talk off this through and she may not wanted to blindside him at the last minute. Also, they were planning on telling Marty anyway that most of the house wanted him out but they saved him, which could be useful down the road. They realize that most of the house is coming after them anyway, so they may as well use Marty as a shield for now. (Ironically, this is the same thing that Kevin and Haleena are trying to do with Marty, as well.)

As of right now, it is still too early to say with certainty who is going to leave the game this week. While we think Moose may have been more of the preliminary target, that may change more and more over time depending on where some conversations going in the game. Just keep your eyes peeled for something more in that department over the next couple of days, since Summer is probably the stronger social threat and she could surprise people later in the game.

What would you have done with the Secret Veto within the Big Brother Canada 10 house?

