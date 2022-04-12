Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 10 details

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we about to get more great stuff in just a matter of hours?

Given what we know is coming up as we journey into the Bizarro World, we want more of the Tyler Hoechlin series as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to see it tonight. The series is still on hiatus, and that is going to be the case for the next couple of weeks. The return date is Tuesday, April 26, and today we’re at least happy to share some more details on the next installment, titled “Bizarros in a Bizarro World.” All you gotta do is look below for more insight on that:

ELAT YRANOITUAC A – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#210). Original airdate 4/26/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Our hope is that we’ll get a really good sense of this world in this episode, and also something that really gives us a better sense of where things are going for Ally. This has been, without a doubt, one of the most exciting story arcs we’ve seen from the Arrowverse in a while. They’ve really done a good job of having this story play out slowly; because of that, the stakes are higher than ever now for what could be coming up down the road.

