Stranger Things season 4 trailer: A war is coming, and it’s epic

Today, Netflix finally revealed the full Stranger Things season 4 trailer, and this may very well be the most epic thing ever created. Or, at the very least that’s the vibe we get from watching it. Think about that music! Consider the massive scale that is being brought to the table here!

While it may be true that Hawkins is still the primary setting for the series, this season is going to expand outward more than ever. You’re going to see bits and pieces of California and then also Russia, where a still-alive Hopper is currently located. The entire story seems to be bubbling towards a war like no other, and there are of course questions as to whether or not anyone can handle it. Eleven is not the person she once was, and most of the younger characters have tried to refocus on something resembling a normal life.

Of course, within the world of Stranger Things, the idea of normal feels very much impossible.

The trailer overall choose to focus more on style rather than substance, but that should not come as too massive a surprise. The Duffer Brothers have created such an intense world where imagination runs rampant, and the idea here is to appeal to potential new viewers just as much as diehard fans. In that sense, we’d consider this a success; this may be the most visually stunning trailer we’ve seen for a TV show over the past couple of months.

Remember that this particular season is going to be released in halves. You will have a chance to dive into the first part of season 4 come Friday, May 27. Meanwhile, the second part will be here on July 1. That means we’ll probably get a second trailer for the second half of the season in June.

Related – Get some more news now on Stranger Things and precisely what the future may hold

What do you most want to see on Stranger Things 4 based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back. This is the best way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







