The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 photo: After Cooper’s arrest…

The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 is going to be airing on NBC this Friday, and we know there’s a LOT that needs to be addressed.

So where do we start here? It’s not an easy thing to figure out, but we imagine it has a little bit to do with the state of the Task Force. Harold Cooper was just arrested amidst the investigation into Doug Koster’s death. Regardless of his innocence, there were laws he and Lew Sloan both broke in the cover-up and trying to clear his name. We don’t think anyone wants him behind bars forever, but there is a certain protocol that needs to be followed here.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see some of our early thoughts on where things could go from here. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Remember there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them.

So what are we anticipating now in this episode overall? Think in terms of a lot of insane debate as to how to free Cooper, plus also what’s going to happen around the Task Force itself. The photo above is one of your first looks at Friday’s “Helen Maghi,” and you can see that Reddington is still working with the likes of Aram and Ressler.

We wonder who is running the Task Force in Cooper’s absence — Panabaker is now a Senator, so clearly she has other things on her mind. It’s probably going to be Ressler since he’s taken on that role in the past. Yet, we personally would like it to be Aram given that he’s the person with the most experience who also hasn’t had the issues with the drug test as of late.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back! There are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







