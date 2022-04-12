The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14: Mushrooms and big reveals

Entering The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14, we knew that it had potential to be one of the best of the past year. After all, a good percentage of the hospital staff was drugged!

There’s no denying that the comedy in the episode was top-notch from start to finish. Take, for example, Park and Asher dancing shirtless to Vanessa Carlton. Or, Lea frantically trying to figure out what meal everyone ate.

Yet, through a lot of the stories tonight, we actually ended up learning a few things about some characters’ insecurities. The stuff for Lim and Andrews was incredible as she told a story of her and Melendez’s tradition watching Spider-Man movies together. Meanwhile, Andrews had this huge list of all these life goals that he wanted to achieve, but he thought Isabelle was going to be there for all of them. Lim also does respect him for being able to run the hospital, even though she’s infuriated about how he managed to get the role in the first place.

There was actually some progress that came out of some of what we saw tonight — even after they were better, Lim and Andrews quoted Spider-Man 2 to each other, and he promised to keep her in the loop on hospital events with regular meetings. Meanwhile, Park and Morgan managed to come to a solution on what seemed like a simple issue: A recliner. Really, it represented something that was purely his and a fear that it would all be taken away from him in a house that she was mostly paying for.

While we can’t say that any event in tonight’s episode is going to have a week-to-week impact on the show moving forward, there was a lightness to the final minutes that was so appreciated. It’s a reminder that The Good Doctor doesn’t have to be just one thing every episode. It can juggle different genres, have some fun, and also still make us emotional in a single hour.

