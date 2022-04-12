The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 spoilers: How Lea helps out a case

Next week on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15, you’re getting a story titled “My Way,” and also a chance for Lea to step into the spotlight.

So what’s going to be coming up here? We know that Paige Spara’s character has a real affinity for cars, and as it turns out there’s enough crossover between this and an iron lung that she can be very-much useful for a case revolving around one. In reality, the use of iron lungs is extremely rare in present-day society; there are only a tiny number of patients out there. They are remnants from the polio epidemic from so many decades past.

So what will this particular case look like, and what are some of the other big stories entering this episode? We suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 synopsis below for a little bit more when it comes to insight:

“My Way” – While Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Shaun and team look to Lea’s expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken. Meanwhile, the patient’s niece, a documentarian, takes an interest in Shaun on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Hopefully, we’re going to see more of Shaun and Lea relationship-wise before the end of the season. We know that for a while wedding plans were put on the back burner, but is there a chance we could get back to some of that before too long? We sure hope so. This is, after all, one of the events with the most potential at the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see from The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15, based on these early details?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







