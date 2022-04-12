9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: What’s next for Buck and Taylor?

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 to come back next week, of course we’re curious about the next step in Buck’s overall journey. Where does this character go from here?

At the moment, we’d say that there is a good bit of ambiguity within his story, mostly because he needs to figure out what he needs to truly feel whole. He’s got some codependency issues and feels like he needs someone in his life to be happy. It’s one of the reasons he asked Taylor to move in with him, prior to admitting to her the truth about Lucy.

Are Buck and Taylor going to be together at the end of this season? That remains to be seen, but his story is not just about that. It’s also about self-acceptance, and eventually getting to a place where you are happy with who is looking back at you in the mirror. In speaking on this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Oliver Stark had to say on the subject:

I think over the next few episodes, we’ll see Buck taking a look at his own life and thinking about what he really wants. But we’ve seen Buck not need to be in a relationship. He broke up with Abby at the end of season…or Abby broke up with him at the end of season 1, or in the beginning of season 2. And other than some brief things, the end of season 4 was his next actual romantic relationship. But what we have seen is, Buck needs to depend on other people — whether that be platonic or romantic. I think he just needs to get to a point now where he can just be okay with himself and who he is rather than needing the validation of a partner or of his friends or of his family or of his firehouse. He needs to be able to just look himself in the mirror and say, “Hey, man, you’re doing a great job out here.”

Can he get there this season? We’re not sure that there is enough time left for him to truly feel whole in just a few weeks! Yet, we do think that he can get on the road to that and in the end, that may be all he needs to achieve.

