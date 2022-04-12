9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 13: Are Owen and Catherine over?

We had a feeling that something crazy could be coming Owen and Catherine’s way on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3. However, we didn’t expect tonight’s new episode for a second.

The bad news for these two is pretty clear: They’re done. As far as we can see it, there’s no way they end up back together after Owen’s sudden outburst. The idea that she was into extremely older men threw him through an absolute loop, and then he projected and projected to the point where he went on an absolutely-insane tirade accusing her of being manipulative, inauthentic, and a number of other cruel things that were so random that Amy Acker’s character looked completely shell-shocked. The only reason she wasn’t madder is probably because she thought it was some sort of weird dream.

At the end of all of it (and with another awkward exchange in the middle), Catherine indicated to Owen that he’s probably going to need to find a new girlfriend. With that, we’re assuming that they are done.

Are we surprised at this conclusion? Not exactly, given that Acker is a big name and she may be off to find another series-regular gig somewhere else. Yet, there’s something about the whole split tonight that felt cartoonish, almost as though the writers scrambled to throw something together to justify the two parties splitting. It was too weird for what can often be a scripted show, and we’re left here thinking primarily that Owen’s got a lot of serious issues he’s going to need to sort out. We’re not sure that he’ll be able to handle a serious relationship until he is able to do that.

