9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 14: Three rescues with a shocking link!

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 14 should be fairly entertaining when it comes to Fox next week, but it could also prove to be shocking. How? You are going to see three different cases linked together in some shocking way, and there could be an interesting little mystery working to figure that out.

All of that is exciting, but then you also add in some personal elements here, as well! “Impulse Control” is a story where you’re going to see Tommy’s brother-in-law make an unannounced appearance, and also Captain Strand facing some personality issues that he will desperately need to correct. (Even though many of these characters may be heroes, they are also flawed — that’s what helps to make the entirety of this world so realistic.)

To get a few more details now on what you can expect to see, we suggest that you check out the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

Owen and the 126 race to emergencies at a fast food drive-thru, a high school wrestling match and a case of road rage – all with one common element tying them together. Meanwhile, Tommy’s estranged brother-in-law makes a surprise appearance in Austin, and Marjan confronts Capt. Strand about his anger management issues in the all-new “Impulse Control” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-314) (TV-14 L, V)

What’s going to make the next few weeks so fun in particular is the simple fact that there are no more breaks in the action! You’re going to have an opportunity to see a new story every single week until the finale in mid-May. Hopefully, at some point between now and then more info on a renewal will surface.

