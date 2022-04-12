Stranger Things season 4 trailer: When is it coming?

With the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 a solid month and a half away, doesn’t it feel like high time for a trailer release?

Well, go ahead and breathe easier, since one is 100% coming. In a new post on Twitter (see below), the series 100% confirmed that the trailer is coming tomorrow and we imagine that within that, we’re going to get a handful of great teases for what is coming up next. Will it be extremely cryptic? Absolutely. This is a show that three seasons in is still doing whatever it can to keep people guessing. Yet, we feel like you’ll see Millie Bobby Brown and a few other notable cast members, plus quite possibly some other surprise entries here and there that we’re left to speculate about.

One of the things we’re most curious about, however, is not something that a new trailer can answer. It is, in the end, the grand mystery of whether or not the show will be as popular as it once was. The last time the show was on the air, it was all the way back in July 2019 — it was a completely different world way back then! Netflix itself was different and in the end, retaining viewers after three years could prove to be a challenge.

Of course, there is still nothing to worry about here when it comes to the long-term future; Stranger Things has already been renewed for a season 5, but it’s also clear at this point that this will be the final season. Whatever happens in season 4 (which will be released in batches) is likely going to be used to set up some awesome stuff coming closer to the endgame.

