Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 photo: Can Anthony, Danny help Erin?

When Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 arrives on CBS one week from Friday, Erin Reagan is going to have quite an issue on her hands. As a matter of fact, it’s not one that she and Anthony can tackle on her own.

The image above is one of the latest images released for “Tangled Up in Blue,” and it features Anthony and Danny in the midst of an important discussion about a man who is stalking Bridget Moynahan’s character. What’s going on here? This is someone who was recently released from prison after spending a dozen years there, and this behavior could cause Erin to take a look back at her office’s role in the initial sentencing. It’s no coincidence, we feel, that twelve years ago is also when this show first started up. There’s a chance for a little bit of nostalgia here and there in this story, and we’ll have to see precisely what some of that looks like.

It goes without saying, but of course we’re excited about the opportunity to see Danny and Erin working together on-the-job. The two do get a few opportunities a season, but it always leads to some really entertaining back-and-forth conversations. That may be the case even more so when it comes to Donnie Wahlberg’s character and Anthony.

If we had to guess, the fair assumption to make is that there’s at least some resolution to this storyline by the end of the episode. After all, there really isn’t much of a reason for the writers to stretch this case on entering the finale in early May. (Remember, there are only 20 episodes this season.)

