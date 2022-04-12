Why did Kenedi Anderson leave American Idol season 20? We know that there’s some confusion about this already. She was considered at one point to be a favorite to make it close to the end, but the talented teenager was not eligible for voting alongside her top 24 performance in Hawaii.

Ultimately, host Ryan Seacrest partially explained the situation in studio, noting that Kenedi decided to withdraw from the show for “personal reasons.” She made this choice following her performance, and the producers behind the scenes still decided to go ahead and air what they shot.

In a statement to TVLine, here is what production company Fremantle Media had to say about her decision:

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next American Idol.”

Anderson is far from the first contestant to drop out of American Idol suddenly, and she may also not be the last. If she chooses to speak out further about this we’ll let you know, but she, like so many other contestants out there, should have an opportunity to dictate their own future. The producers can choose to cut singers at just about any point, so why wouldn’t she want to also leave whenever she feels is right? We understand that the show gave her a fantastic opportunity, but her continuing on it long-term has to be a two-way street.

The good news for American Idol is that they do still have a wide array of talented people still in the competition, and as long as the bulk of the other singers all opt to stick around, they should be just fine. Not only do they still have a chance to win, but they can also continue to build their platform.

