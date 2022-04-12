9-1-1 season 5 episode 13: Did Buck and Taylor break up?

Entering tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 13, we absolutely expected a development in the Buck – Taylor relationship. Unfortunately, we didn’t think it was going to be of the positive variety.

Just think back to where we were with these two characters on the most-recent episode of the show. Oliver Stark’s character asked Taylor to move in with him, but he did so just one day after cheating on her and kissing Lucy. We knew that eventually, the truth was going to come out and Buck would admit to everything.

That happened, and as you would expect, Taylor was angry on multiple fronts. There’s the cheating itself, but then also the fact that Buck waited weeks in order to tell her. Not only that, buck he asked her to live together knowing full well that he still had that secret. Because of this, Taylor felt like she had no choice to come back home after she dealt with her immediate anger — there wasn’t anywhere else she could go.

The aftermath of this situation was extreme: Taylor felt like she was trapped, and Buck couldn’t tell her whether or not he wanted her to feel trapped. He made it clear that he wanted it to work and for now, it feels like she may be willing to give it a chance. However, there are no guarantees that it will work. One more lie could split all of this apart forever. We’ll see where things go moving forward, but we also don’t think the writers are going to drag this out forever. Odds are, we’ll either get some evidence that they are breaking up or in it for the long haul by the end of the season.

