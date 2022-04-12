New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 photo: Max keeps fighting

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 is coming to Fox in just over a week after a significant layoff. So what can you expect? This is an episode that will be full of some assorted surprises, and that includes Max Goodwin trying to determine how best to save the hospital he loves.

Of course, in order to do that, he continues to find himself working elsewhere: The same urgent-care clinic that he was at in episode 14. He recognizes now that working with them is going to be the primary way that he takes down Dr. Fuentes and re-takes the hospital he loves. He also knows that this is the only way he’ll be able to go back to the UK with a reasonably-clear conscience. There’s a lot that needs to unfold here and we’re excited to see the writers dive into some of it.

For Max, the #1 thing that he will need to remember is be patient. We wouldn’t be surprised for a second if he comes out of the gate at the clinic trying to do way too much far too soon, mostly because this is the sort of person he is. This is someone who wants to get the job done to the point where it can lead to tunnel vision. Max’s flaws are, in part, what makes him such a fantastic character in the first place.

Ultimately, this episode should prove to be a great opportunity to refresh yourself on Max’s end goal, and also give us an opportunity as to how Helen is doing. We know from some of the photos that are out there that Dr. Sharpe will still be featured during the episode, so you’ll at least learn more about how she is trying to settle in to some of the work she feels is necessary.

