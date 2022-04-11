Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? More season 1 episode 19 talk

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see the crime procedural back after a post-crossover hiatus?

Obviously, it’d be great to see the show back on the air sooner rather than later, but alas, it does feel like the story is on hold for at least a little while longer. There is no new episode tonight on CBS and for now, the plan is to bring it back on April 18. This isn’t the last hiatus of the season, but we are at least getting into the home stretch soon! We know that we’ll get at least the final episodes consecutively; that way, there can be a little bit more story momentum as we watch things unfold with Jane Tennant and the rest of the crew.

So what makes season 1 episode 19 stand out? Well, this upcoming story is titled “Nurture” and at the center of it is a shocking case about local wildlife. It’s an important one for the team to resolve and at the same time, a lot of viewers may learn a little bit in the process. Isn’t it nice to have stories here and there where this can happen?

For a few more details (if you have not seen them already), go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Nurture” – The NCIS team investigates a shipwreck carrying exotic animals that now threaten the native wildlife on Oahu. Also, Alex sustains a career-ending injury and Kai asks Melanie, a fish and wildlife agent, out on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, by the end of this episode, we hope that Alex finds a little bit of hope and Kai makes some progress in his romantic life! One of the things that this show has done rather well over time is make sure that some of the team actually has a little bit of a life away from work. After all, isn’t that balance pretty important?

