Is All American new tonight on The CW? Are you going to be seeing the show alongside the Homecoming spin-off?

We know that last week, both of these two shows were off the air, which probably does add to the overall level of confusion entering tonight. Luckily, though, this is where we can come in with a nice slice of good news: You will get to see both of the shows on in just a matter of hours! This hiatus was luckily a short one, and there’s a lot of big stuff that we’re going to see this franchise getting into. We appreciate that both of these series are focusing mostly on college at this point, especially with there being so many big stories in the world of collegiate athletics that viewers may not know a whole lot about.

To help set the stage for what’s coming from both shows, why not go ahead and see the synopses below?

All American Season 4 episode 14, “Changes” – A DIFFERENT LENS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices, which seems to go unnoticed, but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field, he considers it. Coop (Bre-Z) begins a new job at a nursing home and gets some sage advice from an elderly woman. With the encouragement of Asher (Cody Christian), JJ (Hunter Clowdus) gets a tutor which helps him confront a vulnerable time in his past through his term paper. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is frustrated with her living situation, but also finds some inspiration for her next article. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) forms a criminal defense law venture in the community but struggles to find her footing. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#414). Original airdate 4/11/2022.

All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 7, “Godspeed” – IDENTITY – When Simone is faced with her first college level tournament, she learns she has to conquer an unexpected bigger foe and gets some sage advice from Thea. Damon struggles with an assignment as it hits a little too close to home when it triggers some of his insecurities. As JR re-examines his identity, he gets advice from an unexpected source. Amara continues to fight her battle with President Allen and Bringston in her own way. Meanwhile, the gang rallies around Keisha as she tries to navigate her late mom’s birthday on her own since her relationship with her father is strained. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#107). Original airdate 4/11/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

