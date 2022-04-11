Snowfall season 5 episode 9: Damson Idris talks Franklin’s path

Snowfall season 5 episode 9 is going to be coming to FX this Wednesday, and for Damson Idris’ character of Franklin Saint, there is a lot to ponder over.

Is this going to be a character now who is out for some sort of redemption? It is hard to dive fully into the idea that he’ll get it, mostly because there is so much metaphorical water under the bridge. We do think that the wedding of Louie and Jerome was a great opportunity for the character to further see the error of his ways, but there are some things to remember/consider here. He’s killed people, made enemies, and also burned people who could’ve been assets to him. There’s a reason why Louie doesn’t want to become much of a partner to him at this point.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our take on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Here’s the thing, though: We do think there’s still potential for some redemption. It may not be easy, but it could still be worth fighting. Speaking to Deadline at a recent Contenders Television event, here is some of what Idris had to say on that subject:

“There’s always room for redemption, hopefully … He’s definitely coming to terms with who he truly is, and he’s starting to see that he is actually a monster…I hope we’re able to empathize with some people that have been affected by Franklin, and understand that he, too, is a victim of the times and he’s a victim of being in that circumstance. And having no choice.”

These next couple of episodes are going to be powerful beyond measure — we’re pretty sure of that. Also, it could contain some of Idris’ best work yet.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see from Franklin moving into Snowfall season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







