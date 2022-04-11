Better Call Saul season 6: Giancarlo Esposito on Gus’ origin story

Would we welcome some sort of Gus Fring prequel following the Better Call Saul series finale? We know that for us personally, we’d welcome it! Isn’t there a good bit of interesting material to explore here? We tend to think so. Gus is a guy who has seen and experienced a lot, and he is also typically one of the smartest people in any room.

Yet, we also know very little about him prior to meeting him in this show and, of course, Breaking Bad. Maybe in some ways, that adds to his allure; yet, what both Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have showed over time is that they are masters at weaving together backstory. They could easily make something great here.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video content? Then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! There’s a lot of great stuff coming and we don’t want you to miss any of it.

Speaking in a new interview via Insider, Giancarlo Esposito himself admits that the idea of a Gus prequel would be intriguing, and that he is looking forward to exploring that further:

“The last days [on set of ‘Better Call Saul’], I’m tearing up and looking over my shoulder and I hear Vince say, ‘You never know.’ … And so, I’ve always wanted, and felt like, there’s room for material for the rise of Gus. I feel like it’d be interesting to know where he came from.

“I feel like he came from a really wealthy family, had the opportunity to run, not only the family, but government in another country. He had that kind of brain, that charisma, that stature, and he traded it in because he wanted to be his own man. There’s something fascinating to me about that.”

As for whether or not it will actually happen, we’re not altogether confident. Both Gould and Gilligan have said they want to move away from the Breaking Bad universe for a bit and beyond that, we know that Giancarlo also has other projects in the works. We’re just happy that he has managed to be a big part of Better Call Saul, especially since he was MIA at the very start of it.

Related – Get some more news on Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s return

What do you want to see from Gus Fring in Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







