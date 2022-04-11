Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 happening, says Larry David

Just in case anyone was wondering if there will be a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 at HBO, we now have a good sense of it.

During a TV Academy event at the DGA this weekend, Larry David himself (per Deadline) answered in the affirmative when asked if there would be another season of his long-running comedy. While this has long been assumed, it was never anywhere close to official.

It’s already clear at this point that HBO is going to be keen to have around Curb Your Enthusiasm for however long Larry wants it to exist. The show continues to perform well and generate headlines with both its humor and its absurdity. It’s a scripted TV mainstay that has also managed to exist in multiple eras all at once. Remember that the first season of this premiered all the way back in 2000! That’s long before any of us could even start to think about streaming services or many other things that define what television is in this current era.

Of course, just because Larry wants to do another season of the show does not mean we’ll be seeing it at any point in the near future. There are, after all, multiple metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off first! We have to still see when he wants to start production and then after that, when HBO wants to premiere it. We’d personally be surprised if it comes back at any point this calendar year, but it’s also more than possible everyone puts pedal to the metal and tries to find a way to make that happen.

As for whether season 12 could be the final one, we have to at least entertain that as a possibility, even if it’s not something that we really want to do. While it feels like this show could go on forever, at some point it does have to start moving towards an end.

What do you want to see on a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







