Killing Eve series finale: Are there multiple spin-offs in the works?

In the wake of the Killing Eve series finale on BBC America this weekend, what is happening on the spin-off front? Is there a chance to see multiple shows set in this same world?

The only thing that we can say with confidence, at least for now, is that there is a prequel based on a younger version of Carolyn in development. Beyond that, however, things are a little bit more of a mystery. That show may not happen, and it’s very well possible some others still could.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle did not confirm that any spin-off was going to be coming to pass. Instead, all she said is that they are thinking about multiple possibilities and we’ll see what happens:

Of course, we’re thinking, and there’s loads of sort of, there’s loads of options for them, but there is no firm plans yet really for anyone. We’ve killed off some goodies in season four. There’s loads of people…if we’d been cynical, I think we’d have kept a lot more of them alive…

Personally, we’d prefer to get some sort of sequel rather than a prequel, mostly because there’s a lot more question marks that come out of the former. With that being said, we’re not sure that we’re going to get either after the mostly-tepid response to the finale. The chief complaint here clearly seems to be the death of Villanelle, whether it be the way it happened or the fact that fans only got to see a handful of minutes of her and Eve together before the gunshots rained down from the sky.

