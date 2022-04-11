Chris Noth leaving The Equalizer; Bishop killed off in season 2 episode 14

For everyone who was curious as to how The Equalizer season 2 was going to be writing out Chris Noth’s character of William Bishop, we have an answer.

Over the course of Sunday’s brand-new episode, we saw this character taken out in a rather violent way: His plane was brought down. We don’t think there is any question that the character is gone and with that, Quinn continues to torment Robyn McCall in a number of different ways.

This decision to write out Noth has been a long time coming; the actor was previously fired after accusations of sexual assault, which he later denied. The reason it took a while for the show to address this in some way is simply because The Equalizer is a show where the writers are often several episodes ahead of production. It would have been nearly impossible to address matters on the fly and the best thing that they could do was simply remove him from as many upcoming episodes as possible. From there, they could settle on a final result. You don’t want to publish the character because of allegations against the actor, but recasting the William Bishop character midseason just didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Moving forward, we’re sure that we will see someone else (a new character) slide a little more into this role, and they will probably be rather different from what we saw from Bishop. The Equalizer may have some procedural elements at heart, but we also do think that they like to mix things up and bring different variables to the table here and there.

Ultimately, there is still a handful of episodes left this season, as well, for The Equalizer — there are opportunities for the writers still to mix things up and introduce other key players.

