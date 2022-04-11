Sanditon season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Rivalries and decisions

Following what’s coming on PBS tonight, are you curious to learn a little bit more about what’s coming next on Sanditon season 2? There is another episode on the way next week, and this one should make it all the more clear that nobody is interested in keeping the story at a steady pace.

Over the course of the next hour, get set for some major decisions, and for us to reach another point of contention when it comes to Lennox, Charlotte, and Colbourne. Will we have an answer to what’s happening here in the episode? We can’t promise that, but things should at least keep pushing forward. Hopefully, it will be in a reasonably-happy place to help offset a lot of the big-time drama we’re getting in some other parts of the story.

As for the rest of the hour? Below, you can check out the full Sanditon season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming up:

Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head; Georgiana makes a decision that will impact her future; Edward’s manipulation of Esther takes a dark turn; Alison realizes what she has been missing.

Hopefully, this is an episode that will really set things in motion in a big way as we get closer to the finale. Now that we are four episodes in, we do think that we’ve had a chance to get to know the new characters and have a proper update on this world.

Do we think that this season had some struggles early on? Sure, but some of those were simply due to the long layoff and losing Theo James. At this point, though, we think the writers are moving forward at full steam and we’re excited to see some of where things are going from here.

