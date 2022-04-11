Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Will the Veto be used? (day 44)

The Veto Ceremony is coming up tomorrow in the Big Brother Canada 10 house — so can you expect it to actually be used? So far this season, we’ve seen that happen every single week, and it’s been a big part of what has made this season so exciting.

Yet, this time around we’ve got a little bit of a curveball. Haleena won the Veto yesterday and multiple times today, she’s indicated that she is not going to use it. Why? Her reasoning is simple: If she uses it, she knows that Marty goes up and, at least for now, she does not want Marty out of the game. She knows that he is not after her and we’re at a spot in the game where you don’t just do things because other people in the house want you to.

Of course, we imagine that this move is going to ruffle feathers, but Haleena is going to justify it by saying that Marty saved her during the Chain of Safety Double Eviction and she has to repay that on some level. That means that either Summer or Moose will be off to jury and once more, Moose will fight for his life on the block. Gino doesn’t get out his favored target.

If Marty stays, the objective here is that he will serve as a shield and for the most part, that’s true. Even if Gino and others are mad at Haleena and try to go after her or Kevin, are they really going to vote one of them out over Marty if the situation comes up? That feels doubtful.

Another wrinkle

Today, Josh confirmed that he threw the Veto! While he’d be more than happy to get Marty out this week, he didn’t need to be in a position of power; also, he knew Haleena was already doing well and this is a way to make sure he doesn’t have a bigger target. (This isn’t the first competition that Josh has thrown this season.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada 10

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Big Brother Canada 10 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, keep coming back for more updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







