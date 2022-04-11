Riverdale season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Archie the folk hero

Next week on Riverdale season 6 episode 10, there’s a chance that we will see all sorts of great stuff — especially for Archie. KJ Apa’s character is going to have a hugely important role during the upcoming episode “Folk Heroes,” and this will be an opportunity to see most of your favorites band together for a common goal.

Sometimes in life, people just need someone to look up to. It doesn’t even matter if all of the stories are legitimate. You just need someone to believe in them and at times, that matters more than anything else.

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 10 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN – To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#610). Original airdate 4/17/2022.

We have a feeling already that Riverdale is going to give us a good bit of humor in this episode, but we’re thinking that there are a few unexpected surprises that you’ll see throughout. As much fun as Archie as a folk hero sounds, we don’t think that thwarting Percival is going to be as easy as just boosting someone’s reputation and getting town residents to believe in them. Very few things are ever that simple.

