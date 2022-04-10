When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 spoilers: Hope Valley Days!

As you prepare yourself for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 on the Hallmark Channel next week, just know that happiness will be the goal. Or, at the very least, that’s what Mayor Hickam wants!

The title for this particular episode is “Hope Valley Days: Part 1,” which is somehow both exciting and nerve-wrecking all at once. While this should be a great opportunity to see several residents of the town come together in celebration, we do find ourselves worried rather suddenly that something terrible is going to be lurking underneath the surface. After all, there’s a pretty good chance there will be a big cliffhanger at the end of this and you should go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly.

Below, you can take a look at the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 synopsis for a few more bits and pieces of what you can expect:

Mayor Hickam decides that Hope Valley needs to get back to its hopeful, joyous roots and decides to host Hope Valley Days, a collective celebration inspired by giving, fun, hope, and love.

No matter what happens by the end of this episode, much of this synopsis does remind us that When Calls the Heart could be looking to deliver a few more big surprises as we get closer to the end of the season. Remember that there are twelve episodes as a whole, and we are absolutely anticipating there will be some more twists and turns. In the end, though, we do tend to think this is an upbeat story about love, family, and community. We don’t think the writers are every going to drift all that far from some of these central ideas.

