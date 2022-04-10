Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5 spoilers (PBS): Devastation incoming

Next week is going to bring Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5 to PBS, so do you want to get a better sense of what you could see during it? We’ve made it now to the halfway point of the season, and there are going to be a wide array of different successes, struggles, triumphs, and tragedies over the course of the next few episodes.

As we look towards episode 5 in particular, though, it appears as though the forefront of the story is going to be some big moves for Trixie and Nurse Crane both. To get a little bit more insight on all of this, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 5 synopsis below:

Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband; Nurse Crane receives exciting news that will lead to an adventure of a lifetime.

Should you be worried entering this episode? As much as you should be for any sort of scripted television show, we’d say so. There are going to be some hugely important events happening in episode 5 that are going to set the stage for what’s next in a wide array of different forms. (This is especially true for one character, who is at the center of a tragic event.) The #1 thing that we can say is grab your tissues and hug your loved ones — it’s not going to be easy to prepare for what’s coming up next, but we absolutely do think that it’s necessary. We just know that no matter what, Call the Midwife is a show about hope. We do think that will be enforced more so than anything else by the end of all of this.

