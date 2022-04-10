As we prepare for Outlander season 6 episode 7 on Starz in two weeks, things are about to hit yet another level of drama.

For those who have read the books, you probably saw the death of Malva Christie coming. The character (played brilliantly by Jessica Reynolds) had established herself as one of the adversaries of the season, in addition to someone who waited until Claire was ailing to make her move on Jamie.

Now, Malva is dead and it looks as though all eyes are on Claire. Did she really kill her? Much of the next episode “Sticks and Stones” could be in part about a murder investigation, but the fear here comes in how it could lead to a trial and she could be punished without any proof whatsoever. Tom Christie is one of the last people you want to contend with in this situation and yet, here Claire is. These last two episodes of the season are going to be insanely intense and a big test on Jamie and Claire both.

Obviously, we don’t think that Claire is actually guilty of anything here, but we cannot guarantee that the show goes in the same exact direction as the books, either. There have already been some changes in the TV version and we could see that play out again here. One thing that the show has really done this season is layer stories atop each other. Claire taking ether is connected in part to the present mystery, but also to her trying to push forward after the horrific assault she endured at the end of last season. Now, when Fraser’s Ridge really should be focusing on the American Revolution and some widespread challenges they all face, the death of Malva could be the thing that engulfs the entire community. Everyone should strap in and prepare for a heck of an emotional journey moving forward. The promo below is really just scratching the surface.

