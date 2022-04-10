eIs The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 18 air in just a matter of hours?

With all of the various hiatuses and breaks that we’ve seen with the Nathan Fillion drama as of late, we understand if there’s confusion at just about every moment with this show and its future. Luckily, we’re here mostly today to hand down some good news! You are going to see the show back with a story titled “Backstabbers” that will be airing at the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is a chance to see a lot of interesting stuff take place, including a very big decision we are going to see from Harper. Are she and James about to get married? The promo below sees her raising the question, and there’s a lot the two will need to think about here. There’s the timing of it, and there are also concerns as to whether or not someone could come in with some last-second reservations.

To get a few more details now on the story as a whole, we suggest that you check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 8 synopsis right now:

The team is called to investigate a train robbery; Officer Chen has doubts about being Sgt. Bradford’s aid; Officer Harper takes matters into her own hands and makes a life-changing decision about her personal life.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we’ll have clarity on a few different things. Of course, there is the big decision that Harper has to make, but beyond that there’s a reasonably-good chance for something big on the Bradford/Chen front. We’ve been watching this story build for a while, so isn’t this the perfect time for a big reveal?

