Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 2 preview: The danger ahead for Anne!

Following the big premiere today, are you curious to find out even more about Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 2? We know already that this season is going to dive into all sorts of big stuff when it comes to Anne Lister’s world. We’re going to see romance, drama, heartbreak, and a whole lot more. This is a period drama stuffed full of surprises and now that we’re a full season in, we do have a much better sense of what works and what most viewers are going to want more of down the road.

If you are curious now to get a few more specifics on the story to come, take a look at the full Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Anne Lister’s (Suranne Jones) former flame, Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe (Joanna Scanlan), threatens to derail Anne’s idyllic honeymoon by revealing details of her complicated romantic past to Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Questioned by Ann in the foothills of Mont Blanc, Anne Lister reveals something of her relationship with Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard), but keeps back crucial information.

Back in Halifax, the couple’s daring trip abroad has raised the alarm among Miss Walker’s family, who hatch a plot to marry her off to a man. On their return home, Anne and Ann are shocked by a hostile move from Aunt Ann Walker (Stephanie Cole), and danger awaits in the form of a pair of spying children.

Over at the Sowden’s farm, Suzannah (Amy James-Kelly) is consumed with regret about moving in with Thomas (Tom Lewis), whose dark temper frightens the family.

Are expectations high for this season? Certainly, but we also think that everyone behind the scenes is acutely aware of that and ready to meet them at any and every moment. The first season was such a hit, after all, and we drive up the hype further thanks to it airing one week after the end of Peaky Blinders.

