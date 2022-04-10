Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After a hiatus the past couple of weeks, we know that we’re ready for more of the Queen Latifah drama.

Luckily, the network is making that very thing happen later tonight! There is a new episode coming on titled “Pulse,” which could contain all sorts of fascinating drama and some big-name guest stars including Agents of SHIELD alum Brett Dalton.

One thing that we should note in advance? There could be a chance that the show is delayed somewhat by coverage of the Masters, which is being broadcast on CBS throughout the day. Because we’ve seen sporting events push back The Equalizer before, 100% we have to be prepared for that in advance.

Now to get a few more details all about what tonight’s episode will be bringing you, take a look at the season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Pulse” – McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence. In need of confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment, McCall forms a tentative alliance with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton), a by-the-book CIA handler, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, the biggest thing we want to know is the thing that the show isn’t giving away in advance: What is going to be happening coming up with Marcus Dante. Tory Kittles’ character seemed to be done with the force after the events of episode 13, so is he now going to be teaming up with Robyn McCall in a more direct way? We hope so, though there’s no guarantee we find out tonight.

