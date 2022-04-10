Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 (finale) promo: Acts of revenge

Next week the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale is going to arrive on Starz, and in case you didn’t know already, someone’s likely to die. How could they not, given what’s been set up right now when it comes to the story?

At the end of this past episode, we saw D-Mac be put in a near-death situation, and his father JP learn the truth about the kid who has shot up his club in the past. There’s obviously a lot of anger and hurt here over secrets being kept, but a lot of that may need to be put to the side for a little while. There is, at least right now, a deeper issue to take care of in the form of the Flynn family.

It’s pretty clear at this point that Walter has Vic and Claudia fully on his side, and the three of them are ready to work with reinforcements to destroy both Mirkovic and, of course, Tommy Egan. This has caused Joseph Sikora’s character to hire the Serbians as his own personal army. You can see some of this in the new finale promo over at the link here.

Despite things looking so clear-cut and chaotic right now, we have a feeling that come the end of the finale, there could still be a few surprises. Take, for example, a possible twist when it comes to Gloria’s death in the first place. We still think that someone like Paulie could’ve easily ordered the hit to keep Vic in the family fold.

