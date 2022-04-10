Billions season 6 finale cliffhanger: Is Chuck Rhoades really in prison?

This weekend marks the Billions season 6 finale on Showtime, and of course, we expected something big to happen! We’ve seen this showdown between Chuck Rhoades and Mike Prince build up and play out for some time, so of course eventually we had to see some things come to a head.

So what happened over the course of this episode? Well, Chuck did go to prison, but so much of it was under false pretense. As it turns out, it is really Dave who outfoxed everyone else in the episode, as she put on a perfect performance to make it appear as though Paul Giamatti’s character was done forever. In the eyes of the public, he may very well be.

However, Dave wants to use Chuck moving forward in order to pursue her own end goal of taking down Mike once and for all. How is she going to do that? It’s rather complicated, but there are a few different components to it. She wants Chuck to work with her under a cloud of secrecy, and use him to make sure that Prince is done for good. This is a guy who will throw billions out the window in a second to pursue his own end goal; in some ways, he effectively tried to buy the Presidency! We wouldn’t necessarily call him a winner at the end of the finale, but he isn’t locked behind a cell and that in itself has to be a reason for him to breathe a sigh of relief.

What we did wonder entering the finale was whether there could be a compelling season 7 if either Mike or Chuck was in prison, and the writers did find a way to ensure that this didn’t happen. This will at least give us something new that we haven’t seen before, and we really need something like this at this point to keep the show fresh.

