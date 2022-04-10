Billions season 7 premiere date hopes over at Showtime

Following this weekend’s big finale, what can you expect or hope for when it comes to a Billions season 7 premiere date? Is the show actually coming back?

First and foremost, let’s put your mind at ease if you are even remotely concerned as to whether or not the Showtime drama is renewed: It is! There is nothing to be concerned about there, as the renewal was announced a good while back. It’s a sign that the network is committed to the saga of Chuck Rhoades and all those around him, even if there was such a big transition at the end of season 6 with the departure of Damian Lewis from this world.

With that in mind, the next order of business is of course trying to figure out when the show will actually be back — and we do think there’s a little bit more in the way of mystery there. The hiatus between seasons 5 and 6 was remarkably short, but that has to do mostly with the global health crisis delayed the second half of season 5. That put the network in a position where they wanted to get themselves back off the ground sooner rather than later and, understandably, not keep anyone waiting all that long.

Now that we’ve had a full season proper, we think there’s a legitimate good chance we’ll be all waiting for a good while to see where things go from here. How long are we talking? If we had to wager, the best bet we can offer is that new episodes will return in early 2023. There’s no practical reason for Showtime to rush the show back before that, mostly because they have so much other stuff that they can focus on first and foremost. Think along the likes of Yellowjackets, which is one of the best new shows in a while.

For now, there is no word on if Billions season 7 will be the end of the road for the series. You can read more about the show here.

What do you most want to see on Billions season 7?

Beyond just that, when do you actually want to see the show on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







