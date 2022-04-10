Better Call Saul season 6: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul will appear

We can’t say that we’re 100% surprised by this bit of Better Call Saul season 6 news, though we absolutely are shocked by the timing of it.

While at the show’s PaleyFest panel, it was 100% confirmed (finally!) that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are going to be reprising their Breaking Bad roles of Walt and Jesse for the final season. The circumstances around their return are still unclear, but we’ve heard for a while that the two shows are going to collide in more ways than ever before in the upcoming episodes.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Better Call Saul video updates? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, and keep coming back for some other updates.

So why make this announcement now? There are a couple of different reasons for it. First and foremost, getting this news out there now enables PaleyFest to have some big-ticket announcement that generates buzz. Also, we’re sure that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould probably did not want this news to be leaked in any other way. In a perfect world, we’d love to be surprised in the way that we were about Cranston’s cameo during El Camino, but we understand the idea of getting it out there and then allowing the circumstances behind the appearance to be what really creates the overall level of surprise.

Of course, you shouldn’t expect either Bryan or Aaron to be back in the immediate future. Remember for a moment or two here that the final season is airing in two batches, with the first coming on April 18 and the second coming in July. We tend to think that we’d see them in the second half but who knows? Maybe this is a part of the surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

How do you think the final season is going to wrap up, and are you glad to know about these cameos in advance? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







