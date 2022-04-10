Killing Eve series finale: Did Eve or Villanelle die? The Carolyn twist

The Killing Eve series finale has now officially come and gone on AMC+, and it feels fair to say it delivered everything we could want. It’s also going to leave us emotional for quite some time coming up.

Of course, we should go ahead and note that there are MASSIVE spoilers within from the series finale, so take off now unless you’re okay finding out everything that transpired.

Without further ado, let’s just pull off the bandage now: Villanelle is dead. She was killed right after she finished the job of wiping out most of The Twelve, and shortly after a series of romantic moments between herself and Eve. It’s been clear for a while that these two were going to go in this direction eventually and finally, they did! Unfortunately, shortly after Eve’s entire world fell apart. Even though Jodie Comer’s character is gone, a big part of Sandra Oh’s left with her. This is not the Eve from the pilot; we’re not even sure what sort of Eve will now remain.

As if losing Villanelle was not a devastating-enough twist for you, there’s also another big surprise the series finale delivered: Carolyn seemingly being the person behind it all. Her saying “jolly good” on the phone after Villanelle was shot is a pretty-clear sign that she ordered the hit, and may have well been leading The Twelve this whole time. We know she was there at the start, after all, and that this final kill could be her way of starting over with the entire organization.

What did you think about the events of the Killing Eve series finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC+.)

