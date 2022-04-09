SWAT season 5 video: Shemar Moore, cast preview 100th episode

Tomorrow night on CBS, the big event is here: The 100th episode of SWAT. So what can you expect during it? This is poised to be an action-packed celebration of everything you’ve seen over the past several years, and we really do hope that it lives up to a lot of the hype that people have.

So want to hear more from the cast and crew in advance of it airing? We’re more than happy to help out with that now. If you look below, you can see a video featuring Shemar Moore and several other cast members getting into their amazement at doing this many episodes of the series. We don’t think it’s lost on any of them just how rare an achievement this really is, and also how much the fan support means to them.

You can also hear from them about how SWAT continues to push the limit. As Shemar notes, the cast and crew are basically doing a movie every single week with the high-octane action and all of the stunts. None of it is easy, but they pull it off while also bringing some emotional stuff to the table, as well. This isn’t just a one-dimensional show and they’ve never been shy about tackling some current events.

One other thing that is absolutely great to know entering the 100th episode is the oh-so-simple fact that the show isn’t going anywhere soon. It was just announced that there is going to be a season 6 coming down the road, and it is absolutely our hope that we are going to see that as a part of CBS’ fall schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What are you most excited for with the 100th episode of SWAT this weekend on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — this is the best way to make sure you stay up to date on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







