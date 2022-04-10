Outlander season 6 episode 7 return date: The last before finale

There are a few things to note about Outlander season 6 episode 7, but we start with this: You’ll be waiting a while for it.

Unfortunately, Starz is opting to not air the next episode (titled “Sticks and Stones”) next week, which may feel on paper a little bit weird. However, we’ve come to expect at this point that the network will take these one-week breaks for a lot of their different shows. We’ve seen it over the years with Outlander, and they just did it earlier this year with Power Book IV: Force. Season 6 episode 7 is currently set to air/stream on Sunday, April 24, starting at midnight if you’ve got the Starz app. This means that the finale will air on May 1. (Remember, there are only eight episodes this season.)

Because we are two weeks away from “Sticks and Stones” airing, there is not much advance news out there in the form of a synopsis — yet, book readers may at least have some sort of a sense as to where things are going. It’s likely that Jamie Fraser knew there would be trouble when Tom Christie re-entered his life, but there was no way that he could have been prepared for the ripple effect that followed. We’re getting set for an extremely difficult arc to close out the season that could test the whole family like never before.

Is there a chance we’ll be getting some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all of this? That feels likely, mostly because a season 7 has already been greenlit and we know that there is a whopping sixteen episodes that constitutes it. That season will likely contain parts of Diana Gabaldon’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes to go along with what’s next in An Echo in the Bone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news, including season 7 kicking off production

What do you most want to see on Outlander season 6 episode 7?

Are you sad to be waiting such a long time in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







