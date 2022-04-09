Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 promo: Addison is back!

The bad news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 is at this point simple: You are waiting until May to see it.

Is there a silver lining here, though? We tend to think so, and it comes courtesy of the promo below where you see Kate Walsh back! Dr. Addison Montgomery is finally back in Seattle again after her return earlier this season, and she immediately comes packing heat and ready to trade a few comments with Meredith. It’s the same character you loved from early on in this show and from many years of Private Practice.

Of course, the fun in all of this has to do with timing, given that Addison is coming back in a rather less-than-opportune moment. After all, she is returning right around the time that Meredith is opting to leave Seattle and take that job in Minnesota. Ellen Pompeo’s character tells Maggie in the promo that she’s made her choice, and you can tell more or less immediately that this is not something that the character is altogether excited to hear — and why in the world would she be? Meredith has built quite a life for herself in the Emerald City, but she may decide that she is ready for a change after so much time there. We wouldn’t fault her for that, but we have to be prepared for all sorts of drama to come from this choice.

There is one other thing we very-much should mention now, and that is the simple fact that this choice may not be 100% finite. Just because this is how Meredith feels right now does not mean she’ll feel this way forever. There is absolutely a chance that she will change her mind later on this season.

