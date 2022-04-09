Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing another episode of the late-night show in a matter of hours?

Given that we just had an installment hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on the show last week, we’d obviously want the momentum to keep going for a little while, and this is where we 100% come bearing some great news. There is a new installment coming tonight, and it is hosted by none other than actor Jake Gyllenhaal!

We’ll admit that we’re totally excited to see Jake back on the show, especially since you can see it in his eyes how much of a comedy nerd he really is in his heart. He’s done a great job appearing in sketches before, and we think he’s going to run head-first into the opportunity to do some weird things tonight. He’s also joined in his promo by musical guest Camila Cabello and also cast member Bowen Yang, who remains to us one of our favorite people to watch. He’s so high-energy himself that he should serve as a great scene partner to Jake if the two get an opportunity to do some scenes together in the episode.

So what do we want to see in this episode? It would never happen, but we’d love to see Jake do some sort of joke-response to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” which a lot of people feel is about him (even if he doesn’t necessarily see it that way). Ironically, Taylor even performed the extended version of this song on SNL not that long ago. If not this, can he reprise his character of Mysterio? He’s done some good musical stuff on the show in the past, so he’s one of the rare hosts who we wouldn’t mind seeing bust into some song-and-dance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you want to see from Jake Gyllenhaal on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

Are you glad there is a new episode coming up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







