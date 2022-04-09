NCIS season 19: Is filming complete? Wilmer Valderrama video

There’s a lot of good stuff still to come on NCIS season 19 before the finale, but is the cast and crew currently done behind the scenes?

Well, not exactly — but they are absolutely getting there! In a new post on his Instagram Stories yesterday, cast member Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) confirmed that this was the final Friday of production for the season. There is still more work to be done, but everyone is inching closer to the finish line. That’s exciting, but of course also nerve-wrecking when you think about everything we currently do not know about the end of the season. Take, for example, whether or not we could see Gibbs again!

Just in case you do want to have a laugh this weekend, go ahead and also watch the video below courtesy of Wilmer Valderrama. He’s recorded a new message alongside Katrina Law and Sean Murray thanking everyone for their support, and also referencing the upcoming PaleyFest panel this weekend. If we are going to get some more news on the end of the season, that is probably where we’re going to learn a little more about it.

Even then, we know that if NCIS does have a secret, they can be really good at hiding it — just remember how good a job they did at keeping Cote de Pablo’s return under wraps! That’s a really good reminder of what they are capable of sometimes.

What are you most hoping for on NCIS season 19 the rest of the way?

