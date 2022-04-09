The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14 spoilers: All ‘Potluck’ problems…

We’ve seen stories on The Good Doctor (and many other medical shows) about short-staffed medical teams doing their best to save lives. However, very few of them are similar to what we are getting on season 5 episode 14 titled “Potluck,” which is airing on ABC on Monday night.

On the surface, the main story of this episode is about a fun, celebratory potluck for everyone at the St. Bonaventure Hospital. Unfortunately, things are not going to go according to plan thanks to one person’s not-so-wise decision.

For more on that, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Potluck” – When someone mistakenly brings a hallucinogen-laced dish to the hospital’s company potluck, much of the hospital staff and doctors are incapacitated — leaving doctors Murphy, Glassman and Allen forced to take on all the hospital’s cases, further exacerbating Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman’s conflicting work styles on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What the story between Shaun and Dr. Glassman serves as a good reminder of is that just because you are friends does not mean you work together well. These two are very different people and because of that, they will handle the stress of this situation in a not-so-great way. It’s going to cause a lot of problems that we expect to ripple through most of this episode. We just hope that there’s room for a happy conclusion at the end of it.

Is there going to be any long-term consequence to this story? That remains to be seen but for now, we’re just fine to take our time and see some standalone cases play out.

