The Blacklist season 9 episode 15: Who is Detective Reginald Cole?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 furthered along its central mystery, and that is of course the death of Elizabeth Keen. Who is responsible for her death, and are they really the same person who is blackmailing one Harold Cooper?

Well, tonight introduced us to a new name in Detective Reginald Cole. Who are they, and is that name a fake? It’s something worth thinking about a little bit further through the lens of this episode.

It was Kennison tonight who first said the name Cole, as this was the NYPD Detective who purchased a prototype for the tracker off of him. We also know that a detective was responsible for spiking Cooper’s drink, and it feels quite clear now that this is the same person.

Thanks to Aram’s digging later on in the episode, we learned that Cole was a detective. He now works at a private investigator in Washington DC, and he had a bit of sketchy past. He also fast and loose with the rules for even the people who hire him.

So what makes things all the more complicated with Cole? It’s the oh-so-simple fact that he managed to get a lawyer to see him even after he was picked up, even in spite of the fact that nobody supposedly knew where he was. What does this mean? It feels a lot like Marvin Gerard is behind this. Remember that he told Reddington he had another client he had to see before getting down to the Post Office!

Also, Cole is now dead, and the same goes for the lawyer who showed up to represent him.

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

