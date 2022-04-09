Yellowstone season 5: Will John Dutton have to leave the ranch?

Yellowstone season 5 is going to be premiering on Paramount Network later this year, as early as at some point this summer.

It goes without saying that there’s a lot to look forward to with this story, but there are also some reasons to be afraid. What’s so terrifying here? Take, for example, the idea of John Dutton away from the ranch. If you recall, at the end of season 4 Kevin Costner’s character was facing the idea of having to be Governor. This is not something that he necessarily wanted to do, but he has to face the possibility of that for a number of different reasons. He wants to keep the Yellowstone, but the irony is that the only way he may do that is actually be forced away from it.

We anticipate that in the early going of season 5, some of John’s situation will be addressed and personality, we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to want him far away from the world he’s come to know and love. He’s not made for the political world, even if he is charismatic and resourceful enough to get things done.

With all of this in mind, we think the biggest thing that you can do here is put more of the focus over on Beth and Jamie. She’s already got him in a spot where he is vulnerable to blackmail, as she knows he killed his biological father. It seemed like he was bound to lose a potential election versus his father, but is it possible now that he runs as a potential puppet in office? This is what we expect: Jamie finds his way into office, and in doing so Beth and John control his every move.

While nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment, let’s just go ahead and keep this on our collective radar for at least a good while.

