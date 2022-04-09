Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark season 4 premiere dates revealed!

This week, The CW formally unveiled the premiere dates for many of their summer shows, including In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico. Want to find out when they are back on the air? Then allow us to lend a helping hand!

The first thing that we really should note here is that airing these shows in the summer has become a part of a larger strategy for the network. They don’t see airing these shows in June or July as a way to burn them off. Instead, they promote them here and are committed in order to ensure that they stick around for a long period of time. They also each have developed a pretty loyal following, both in terms of linear viewing and also online.

For the time being, here’s what we can tell you: Roswell, New Mexico is going to be coming on The CW on Monday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be followed at 9:00 by the premiere of In the Dark.

If you are curious, Canadian import Coroner is also going to be coming back on The CW starting on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is a show that has found an audience of its own stateside, and this makes us hopeful that this will continue to give the network one of the best schedules out of any broadcast network this summer. We already feel like that is 100% the case when it comes to scripted shows, as many of its rivals have already abandoned them in favor of doing more inexpensive reality TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to In the Dark right now

What do you most want to see on In the Dark season 4 as well as the latest from Roswell, New Mexico?

Which one of the two shows are you the most excited to have back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

