Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz; is season 1 episode 9 on?

Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? After a week off the air, is Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast back to inflict chaos in Chicago?

Given where we are in the season right now, it should be a foregone conclusion that things are going to be intense. After all, Gloria just died and with that in mind, we have to prepare for the possibility of carnage at each and every turn. Luckily, we’re here to report that the show is hitting the Starz app at midnight, and season 1 episode 9 will be coming on the linear network this Sunday.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below if you to see our latest episode breakdown of the series. We will be back late tonight with a full review for episode 9, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss that or any other coverage.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for this weekend’s episode (titled “Trust”), we do think it sets the foundation quite nicely for what is next:

Vic faces a devastating loss; Walter is ready to go to war and sends for heavy hitters; Tommy soon realizes he needs more power but is turned down by one of his closest allies and is forced to turn to an unlikely resource.

Tommy’s story here could prove to be both incredibly interesting and super-dangerous at the same exact time. His Dahlia operation has been a runaway success, but that also means that more people are coming for his head. He’s made a lot of enemies in the short span of time that he’s been in the city, and of course one of the problems that comes with this is that you can’t avoid a target that’s on your back. Expect this episode to very-much carry into the finale titled “Family Business.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force without delay

What do you most want to see unfold on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 when it arrives this weekend?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay put for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







