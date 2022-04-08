Dynasty season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The Peachtree Stakes horse race

There are very few shows that feel like they could pull off a major story about horse racing. Luckily, it does feel like Dynasty is one of those shows. Over the course of season 5 episode 8 titled “The Only Thing That Counts Is Winning,” we could see Fallon go to great lengths to ensure she gets her desired result at the Peachtree Stakes.

There are so many parts of this show that feel like a biting satire of rich-people culture, and this could be put front and center here in so many ways. There’s the race itself, and then there’s the attempt for some characters to use the event as a way to bring more attention towards themselves. That’s something that Dominique will be doing here, and we have a feeling that there are a few surprises that we will see throughout here as well.

Want to get a few more details now on what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 8 synopsis below in full:

RISKS – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) gears up for the Peachtree Stakes horse race, she comes up with a plan that she thinks will help her win. Dominique (Michael Michele) wants Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help promote her new accessory line at the Peachtree Stakes. Blake (Grant Show) offers Amanda (Eliza Bennett) help and she turns to Cristal (Daniella Alonso) for advice. Adam (Sam Underwood) causes problems in Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) relationship. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) pursues a new love interest, much to Kirby’s (Maddison Brown) dismay. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) learns of some heartbreaking news. The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Heather Thom (#508). Original airdate 4/15/2022.

